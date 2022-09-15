Iohannis: Meeting of National Theaters emphasizes fraternity, solidarity underpinning relations between Romania-Rep. of Moldova

The Meeting of the Romanian National Theaters emphasizes the fraternity and solidarity underpinning the relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, states built on the common foundation of Romanian culture and language, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, in a message addressed to the participants in the 7th edition of this cultural event.

The meeting, held under the High Patronage of the Presidents of Romania and the Republic of Moldova, brings together, this year, "artists for peace, freedom and hope".

The message of the head of state was presented by Presidential Adviser with the Department of Culture, Religion and National Minorities, Sergiu Nistor.

"I am glad that, together with Mrs. President Maia Sandu, we granted our High Patronage, in order to emphasize, in this way too, the fraternity and solidarity underpinning the relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, states built on the common foundation of Romanian culture and language. For Romanians, the theater proved to be the symbol of national identity and of being close to a modern Western society. In Romania and the Republic of Moldova, theater and actors were the embodiment and expression of freedom when we lacked it the most," highlighted President Iohannis.

He expressed his special appreciation for the message that the Meeting of National Theaters sends, in the context of the war launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"The power of drama and the strength of the interpretive art of the 16 troupes spread the voice of freedom and the light of hope in these days of turmoil and uncertainty, from Chisinau and Soroca. I welcome the presence of the National Academic Drama Theater in Kyiv, as a special guest, at this event, and I am convinced that it will convey to its hard-pressed audience our artists' message of solidarity," said President Iohannis.

By hosting this event, the Republic of Moldova shows its European vocation, added the head of state.

"The Republic of Moldova, a space of cultural expressions of exceptional value that are our common heritage, shows by hosting this festival, once more, its European vocation, as well as the will to be an active contributor in the promotion of humanism and peace. Along this path, Romania is its closest friend and support, manifested including through the collaboration between the cultural institutions and through the direct dialogue between the cultural operators on both banks of the Prut River. I congratulate the organizers and wish all the participating troupes to enjoy the warmth, the applause and public appreciation!" Klaus Iohannis went on to say.