Iohannis: No need for campaign rallies during this period

The election campaign can take place online during this period and there is no need for election rallies, President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace today.

"The election campaign can run online. I've been recommending this for several weeks, if not several months now. Rallies are banned anyway, they are not necessary either, and active politicians can make their bid known by using the multitude of media and online options," Iohannis said.

Asked why there isn't an express restriction in place requiring the election campaign to take place exclusively online, he replied: "To the extent where things take an undesired turn, these rallies will also become impossible. In my opinion, there is no need for electoral rallies anyway during this period."