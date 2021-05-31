Iohannis on Military Reservist Day: You are essential to encouraging young generations join security institutions

President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that, through competence, sacrifice and loyalty, military reservists contributed to the prestige of the public institutions with attributions and responsibilities in the domain of security and defence., agerpres reports.

"Each year, on the occasion of the Day of the Military Reservist, our thoughts of appreciation and respect go towards our fellow countrymen that put their entire activity in service of the Homeland, fulfilling the specific tasks of military service at the highest professional standards," said the head of state.

In a message sent on the Day of the Military Reservist, Klaus Iohannis mentions that "only those who have served as active servicemen can accurately convey to youths who desire to embrace the military career the way in which, together with their comrades, they will experiment a unique level of challenge and personal development.""You continue to enjoy considerable public admiration and that's exactly why you're essential to encourage, from the position you are in now, young generations to join institutions in the national security system. Only those who have served as active servicemen can accurately convey to youths who want to embrace the military career the way in which, together with their comrades, they will experiment a unique level of challenge and personal development. At the same time, serving as their model, you can instill healthy life values and principles, such as trust, respect, devotion, dignity, honor, discipline, professionalism and solidarity. I congratulate you for the positive changes you've made in the places you were active and I thank you that, despite the rigors and trials inherent to military service, you did not hesitate to make sacrifices and remain in the service of the country, promoting national values and military traditions," said the President.