Iohannis on spiralling energy prices: Solutions must be properly substantiated and balanced

Speaking about the spiralling energy prices, President Klaus Iohannis said today that the solutions that are currently being considered must be properly substantiated and balanced.

"Amid the crisis caused by the rising energy prices, the recently promulgated Vulnerable Consumer Law is very important for Romania, as it provides a stable, predictable mechanism for protecting the consumer segments exposed to the phenomenon of energy poverty. At the same time, the OUG on offsetting household energy bills is welcome for providing Romanians a horizon of peace and security for the cold season. However, effective measures are still needed to protect the economy, small and medium-sized enterprises, industrial firms and large companies whose competitiveness is severely affected by the energy products turning costlier. The solutions currently on the table must be properly substantiated and balanced, so that the current energy situation does not become an insurmountable burden for various social categories, for industrial companies or for the economy in general. In this regard, I draw the attention of the competent authorities that sustainable solutions are further needed, which should tackle the price increases in the long term, in order to prevent other more serious or more expensive problems," the head of the state said at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant (south-east of Bucharest).

"Unfortunately, just like the other EU states, we are faced with an accelerated increase in energy prices. This issue will be discussed at the European Council I will attend at the end of this month. Let me tell you right now that I will request a coordinated, convergent intervention at EU level for the adoption of active measures, as energy prices are felt by all European economies, with profound implications for the living standards of our citizens. Such a common problem can only be properly managed through joint solutions," underlined Iohannis.

The President is visiting on Thursday the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the commissioning of Unit 1.