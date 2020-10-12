Iohannis: Romania, alongside German EU Presidency at centre of EU consolidation process

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message on the occasion of the 23rd session of the Romanian-German Governmental Commission for the issue of ethnic Germans in Romania.

"The political relations between Romania and the Federal Republic of Germany have developed significantly, through frequent and substantial contacts at all levels, from the high institutional one to the interpersonal one, and the very close economic ties represent a basic pillar of our cooperation. Germany is the host of one of the largest Romanian communities abroad. As a state deeply attached to the ideal of European unity, Romania is alongisde the German Presidency of the Council of the EU at the heart of the process of consolidating the European Union. I am convinced that a strong Union - both internally and globally - will continue to bring prosperity and security to its citizens, will continue to innovate and meet technological challenges, will be a competitive economic actor, will have a globally recognized impact and will be a model of democracy and values, which represent a model of integration in German society," says President Iohannis in the message presented by the presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor.

He appreciates that the meeting of the Commission takes place in the difficult conditions generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that, on the 140th anniversary of Romanian-German diplomatic relations and the celebration of 30 years of German unity, the forum exemplifies the excellent bilateral strategic relationship between the two countries, which is one of the foundations of Romania's foreign policy.

The head of state mentions that this Commission has an active and constant contribution to the preservation and capitalization on the cultural identity of the persons belonging to the German minority in Romania and pays special attention to the ensuring the quality of teaching in German as mother tongue and preservation of cultural heritage of Saxons and Swabians.

He notes that the Commission's work in supporting education and culture, in the field of social and local economic development has contributed to the citizens of Romania, regardless of their ethnicity.

President Iohannis brings to mind that he recently awarded the Anniversary Medal "Centennial of the Greater Union" to the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania and to the Federal Association of Transylvanian Villages and the Federal Association of Banat Swabians in Germany.