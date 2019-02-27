Iohannis to magistrates: 'You have a very strong ally on your side, the Romanian society'

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the magistrate's institutional mission should in no way be hijacked, even though pressure on prosecutors has lately intensified, adding that the Romanian society is a powerful ally of a fair justice.

"Courage, integrity and the constant desire to provide citizens with a safer country, where those who violate the law do not escape unpunished, restitution to the society for the damage incurred are milestones in your work. The magistrate's institutional mission should in no way be hijacked, even if the pressure on prosecutors has lately intensified, and the meddling of the political factor in the act of justice has become increasingly more serious. You have a very strong ally in your corner, the Romanian society, who understood in its entirety that Romania cannot progress as long as justice is not left to do its job. Justice is primarily a public service, and the rise of citizens' trust every year is a signal that democracy in Romania is getting mature," Iohannis told a 2018 activity report meeting of the Public Prosecution Service.

Iohannis stressed that it is incumbent on all those working in the legislative and executive sphere to protect the rule of law and guarantee the rights and freedoms of the citizen, and from such perspective "the role of magistrates is essential."

"Your activity is indispensable to the achievement of justice and the protection of citizens' rights and freedoms, so your voice must be listened to especially when completing your mission is hindered or even jeopardized. Romanians want a better country; they need the security offered by the rule of law, equality of treatment before law, regardless of social position, social status or financial power, and, moreover, Romanians want a country without corruption," he said.

The president pointed out that, beyond their constitutional mission, magistrates provide "a moral compass to the society" and for that reason "any deviation from rules, and abuses should be rectified and penalised in a speedy manner" in order for their effect not to negatively impact the majority of those who carry out their duties with professionalism.

"Looking ahead, Romania needs stability firstly, not only at a political level, but also at a legislative level. The rapid changes in today's society and the complexity of social relations bring challenges of equal size. That is why crime prevention and the development of public policies to support it, from the legal education of young people in schools to adult education, must not be neglected at all. I have been and remain a firm supporter of an independent and functional judiciary that guarantees and respects the citizens' rights and freedoms. You will always find a partner in me in the observance of the law and in the fulfilment of the constitutional mission entrusted to the Public Prosecution Service. The trust you enjoy with the public should honour you and make you work with the same rectitude, showing constantly that the constitutional notion that no one is above the law is a reality, and not a mere desideratum," concluded Iohannis.

