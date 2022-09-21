Iohannis voices hope that communication channels between Brussels and Budapest, solutions are found

President Klaus Iohannis said, on Tuesday, with regard to the European Commission's proposal on the suspension of some of the EU funds to Hungary, due to risks related to corruption, that Romania's perspective is that any drastic measure must be well discussed and well-founded and voiced the hope that communication channels between Brussels and Budapest and solutions to these problems will be found.

"Romania's perspective is that any drastic measure must be well-discussed and well-founded. And my hope, as I recently said in a public statement, is still that communication channels between Brussels and Budapest and solutions to these problems are found, because otherwise the fronts get stronger, the dissensions increase and I don't think anyone wants new crises to occur inside the European Union that simply cannot bring anything good. I hope to continue on the path of dialogue on this topic as well," said Iohannis, in New York.

The European Commission called on Sunday for 7.5 billion euros EU funding cut from Hungary due to risks related to corruption, pending the implementation of the reforms.AGERPRES