Irina Begu qualifies for the eighths in WTA Madrid Open

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified, on Saturday, for the round of 16 of the WTA Madrid Open 7,705,780 euros tournament in Madrid, after beating the American Shelby Rogers 7-5 6-2 .

Irina Begu (32 years old, 35 WTA) won after almost two hours of play (1 h 53 min).

Begu and Rogers (30 years old, 38 WTA) are tied, 2-2, in direct matches. The Romanian's only previous victory came this year, in Adelaide, in the first round, 3-6 7-6 (7/5) 6-1. The American prevailed in 2016, in the round of 16 at Roland Garros, with 6-3 6-4, and in 2021, in the third round at Indian Wells, with 6-0 6-2.

Rogers had passed Romanian Ana Bogdan in the second round, 6-2 6-2.

Irina Begu secured a 84,900 euros cheque and 120 WTA points, and in the eighths she will face the winner between the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and the Russian Liudmila Samsonova.