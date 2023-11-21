Israel has duty to eradicate military capability of Hamas (ambassador of Israel)

Israel has the duty to eradicate the military capability of the terrorist organization Hamas in order to ensure that it will no longer represent a threat to civilians in the future, the ambassador of Israel in Bucharest, Reuven Azar declared, on Tuesday after attending in the Parliament a joint secret meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate devoted to recent developments and the situation in the State of Israel in which a film of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was broadcast.

"I would like to thank the Romanian Parliament, especially the (Chamber of Deputies) president Simonis, for the decision to present today the video of the atrocities committed by Hamas. By now it should be clear for all those who have seen this video, but also for the public widely that Hamas is ISIS. We will use all the necessary pressure to bring home all our hostages and we will do it according to our values and according to international law," said Reuven Azar, after the Parliament session, agerpres reports.

He also thanked the Romanian Parliament for the declaration adopted in support of the State of Israel.

"I would like to thank the Romanian Parliament again, which was the first Parliament in the world to unanimously adopt a resolution condemning Hamas and reiterating its support for Israel's right to defend itself. We thank the Government of Romania and the Romanian people for their strong support and solidarity. Israel will win!" the Israeli ambassador said.On October 11, the Parliament adopted the Declaration regarding the terrorist attacks directed against the State of Israel and the civilian population, a document that emphasizes the need for action to create the most effective mechanisms to ensure the protection of freedom, democracy and human lives.