July 12 in history

1882 - Birth of mathematician Traian Lalescu, honorary post-mortem member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 15, 1929)

1909 - Birth of philosopher, poet, publicist, essayist, prose writer Constantin Noica, a political prisoner from 1958 to 1964, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 4, 1987)

1925 - Birth of essayist, literary critic Radu Enescu (d. 22 July 1994)

1927 - Birth of mathematician George Ciucu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 15 February 1990)

1930 - Birth of translator and essayist Janina Ianosi (d. January, 2017)

1933 - Birth of prose writer, essayist Alexandru Ivasiuc (d. 4 March 1977, due to the M 7.2 earthquake )

1934 - Birth of pop music singer Lucky Marinescu (d. 10 January 2018)

1938 - Birth of actor Jorj Voicu (d. 12 January 1991)

1943 - Birth of writer and playwright Radu F. Alexandru, a deputy chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) a senator in 1996-2000; 2000-2004; 2008-2012.

1956 - Birth of soloist and frontman of the Compact band Paul Ciuci

1986 - Death of actor George Calboreanu (b. 5 January 1896)

1999 - Death of prose wrier, essayist Mircea Nedelciu (b. 12 November 1950)

1999 - A slope of Mt. Retezat collapses, burying several buildings of the Workers' Colony Site 3 of the Raul Mare-Retezat branch of the Hidroconstructia SA national water engineering corporation, in Hunedoara County, leaving 13 dead

2004 - Death of renowned Romanian linguist Mioara Avram (b. February 4, 1932)

2005 - Romanian Academy launches "Orthographic, Orthoepic and Morphologic Dictionary of the Romanian Language" (DOOM)

2007 - Romania becomes a member of the Academy of European Law, ERA, after an agreement is signed by Justice minister Tudor Chiuariu and the ERA director Wolfgang Heusel in Bucharest

2021 - State of alert is prolonged on Romania's territory for yet another 30 days in context of the COVID-19 pandemic.AGERPRES