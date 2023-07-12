 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

July 12 in history

dhakatribune.com
today in history, istorie stiri ziar

1882 - Birth of mathematician Traian Lalescu, honorary post-mortem member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 15, 1929)

1909 - Birth of philosopher, poet, publicist, essayist, prose writer Constantin Noica, a political prisoner from 1958 to 1964, a posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 4, 1987)

1925 - Birth of essayist, literary critic Radu Enescu (d. 22 July 1994)

1927 - Birth of mathematician George Ciucu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 15 February 1990)

1930 - Birth of translator and essayist Janina Ianosi (d. January, 2017)

1933 - Birth of prose writer, essayist Alexandru Ivasiuc (d. 4 March 1977, due to the M 7.2 earthquake )

1934 - Birth of pop music singer Lucky Marinescu (d. 10 January 2018)

1938 - Birth of actor Jorj Voicu (d. 12 January 1991)

1943 - Birth of writer and playwright Radu F. Alexandru, a deputy chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) a senator in 1996-2000; 2000-2004; 2008-2012.

1956 - Birth of soloist and frontman of the Compact band Paul Ciuci

1986 - Death of actor George Calboreanu (b. 5 January 1896)

1999 - Death of prose wrier, essayist Mircea Nedelciu (b. 12 November 1950)

1999 - A slope of Mt. Retezat collapses, burying several buildings of the Workers' Colony Site 3 of the Raul Mare-Retezat branch of the Hidroconstructia SA national water engineering corporation, in Hunedoara County, leaving 13 dead

2004 - Death of renowned Romanian linguist Mioara Avram (b. February 4, 1932)

2005 - Romanian Academy launches "Orthographic, Orthoepic and Morphologic Dictionary of the Romanian Language" (DOOM)

2007 - Romania becomes a member of the Academy of European Law, ERA, after an agreement is signed by Justice minister Tudor Chiuariu and the ERA director Wolfgang Heusel in Bucharest

2021 - State of alert is prolonged on Romania's territory for yet another 30 days in context of the COVID-19 pandemic.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.