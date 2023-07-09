 
     
July 9 in history

Statistician Day (on the second Sunday of July)

1520 - First documented borderline on the setting up of the frontier between Wallachia/Tara Romaneasca and Transylvania/Transilvania, in the northern part of Oltenia province

1600 - Michael the Brave, first ruler to unite the three Romanian principalities, founds Romanian Metropolitan in Transylvania

1848 - 1848 Romanian Revolution: Provisional Government issues decree establishing Property Commission to implement point 13 of the Islaz Proclamation - the emancipation of serfs and granting them land

1900 - Birth of linguist Alexandru Graur, member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 2, 1988)

1933 - Death of historian Mihail C. Sutu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. February 15, 1841)

1941 - World War II: Romanian Army completes military operations in Northern Bucovina, reaching the pre-war border between Romania and the USSR

1943 - Pop singer Margartea Paslaru is born

1946 - Pop singer Angela Similea is born

1947 - Pop singer Mirabela Dauer is born

1947 - Council of Ministers decides to remit to UN Secretary General the statement regarding Romania's entry into this organization and adhesion to the UN Charter

1968 - Birth of singer, composer, lyricist Daniel Iordachioae

1978 - Death, in Lausanne (Switzerland), of Prince Nicolae of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, King Ferdinand I's second son, a member of the regency instituted during the first rule, as a minor, of King Mihai I

1988 - Death, on the same day of birth, of linguist Alexandru Graur, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 9 July 1900)

1989 - Death of prose writer and poet Calin Gruia (b. March 21, 1915)

1993 - National Convention of the Democratic National Salvation Front decides on changing the party name to Romanian Social Democracy Party (PDSR), now PSD (Social Democratic Party)

2018 - Death of theatre critic, historian Ion (Jean) Cazaban (b. 19 October 1935).AGERPRES

