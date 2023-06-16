June 16 in history

1599 - Mihai Viteazul (Michael the Brave), ruling prince of Wallachia (1593-1601), renews the Treaty of friendship with the prince of Transylvania, the hereditary character of the rule of Mihai Viteazul and the independence of Wallachia from the Ottoman Porte is recognized

1686 - The Vienna Treaty (Hallerian Treaty): Transylvania accepts the emperor's protection, after the latter has recognised Mihail Apafi as Prince

1835 - Kick off of functioning in Iasi of Mihaileana Academy, first higher education institution of Moldova

1862 - A convention in Timisoara among Romania, Austria, Turkey and Serbia on the international telegraphic service's regulation

1873 - Death of metropolitan Andrei Saguna, cultural supervisor, church writer and memoirist, post-mortem honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society. (b. December 20, 1808)

1913 - Birth of philosopher Ion Banu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 12, 1993)

1921 - Creation of Orient Radio Society (RADOR) S.A.R., a telegraphic news agency, the precursor of the AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency.

1925 - Birth of poet and essayist A.E. Baconsky (d. March 4, 1977)

1931 - Birth of historian and archaeologist Alexandru Vulpe, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 9 February 2016)

1936 - Birth of fashion designer Zina Dumitrescu (d. 28 March 2019)

1940 - Birth of actress Melania Ursu (d. 11 January 2016)

1946 - Birth of former handball player Cornel Penu, twice World Champion with Romanian national team, in 1970 and 1974

1947 - Birth of writer, journalist Stefan Agopian

1979 - Death of actor Costache Antoniu (b. 25 February 1900)

1993 - Inauguration of SOTI, first privately owned television station in Romania

2004 - The official launch, in Bucharest, of the first radio station dedicated to pop-rock - CityFM, broadcasting on the frequency 106.2 MHz

2004 - The ceremony dedicated to the admission into NATO of the seven new states (Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania) takes place in Berlin

2005 - National premiere of Romani language theatre play "Zurinka" at Ariel Theatre of Targu Mures, on the World Romani Day

2007 - First volunteer soldiers of the Romanian Army swear military oath, in Craiova, in presence of Defence Minister Teodor Melescanu, marking end to conscription-based military service in Romania.

2022 - President Klaus Iohannis pays a visit to Ukraine, together with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the Italian prime minister, Mario Draghi, and has official talks with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenski.AGERPRES