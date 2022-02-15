Junior Achievement and Raiffeisen Bank start 5th edition of 'I support financial education in my community' competition

Junior Achievement (JA) Romania is organizing, with the support of Raiffeisen Bank, the 5th edition of the "I support financial education in my community" competition, an initiative that offers high schools integrated solutions for hybrid learning.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, these solutions are targeting access to the JA Inspire e-learning international platform, the digital course for financial education "My Finances" and the opportunity of benefiting from financial support for technical equipment necessary for education in school or remote.

The "My Finances" digital course contains basic notions and principles regarding managing personal budget, savings, transactions and modern payment instruments. It includes interactive digital sequences developed through the means of LMS JA Inspire platform, drag&drop type exercises with instant feedback, video content, quizzes and documenting topics. Students can constantly view their progress as they advance by going through exercises and course information, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Self budget is becoming a stable currency only when you understand how both of its sides work: on one hand you need to learn how to fuel it, and on the other hand how to manage it. Financial education is an essential part of youth education. It is a set of instruments that helps them better manage their budget, through the fact that they understand the value of money, the necessity of savings, the importance of investments and reducing financial risks. It is a road that leads the youth towards financial independence and we are glad that together with Junior Achievement we are taking financial education classes in schools for more than 12 years," the director of communication and public relations of Raiffeisen Bank, Corina Vasile, said.

During the last edition, over 25,600 students from more than 80 cities have benefited from financial education through the means of this course, and 18 high schools have benefited from financial support for supplementing technical equipment and facilitating education in school or online.

"I support financial education in my community" initiative is part of the partnership between JA Romania and Raiffeisen Bank, through which 160,700 students and teachers from high school and primary education have benefited from activities, resources and free financial education kits.

Junior Achievement Romania, a non-profit organization, was founded in 1993 and is part of the JA Worldwide USA and JA Europe.