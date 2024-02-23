Subscription modal logo Premium

Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike discuss gender equality in politics

Sursa FOTO: Facebook/Alina Gorghiu
Alina Gorghiu

Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu, who is currently on a visit to Japan, met on Thursday with Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike with whom she discussed, among others, gender equality in politics.

"Governor of Tokyo Prefecture Yuriko Koike manages an area with 37 million people. She is the first woman in the history of Japan to hold this position. It was an honor to meet her yesterday [on Feb. 22]. We discussed gender equality in politics, what things are like in Romania and in Japan, respectively. 'Breaking the ice in a world of men is not easy', Mrs. Koike said. That's right. But projects for the promotion of women in politics are a must," Gorghiu wrote on Facebook.

According to the minister, the humanitarian crisis triggered by Russia's aggression against Ukraine was also on the agenda of the talks.

"I congratulated Mrs. Koike for the Tokyo Conference on support to Ukraine that took place on Monday. Democracy, the rule of law and progress are values the Romania - Japan Strategic Partnership also relies upon," Gorghiu said.

