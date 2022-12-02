Klaus Iohannis, Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens talk about challenges to ensure energy security

The current challenges in terms of ensuring energy security and affordable prices for citizens were among the topics addressed on Friday, by president Klaus Iohannis, on a working visit in Athens, and the Greek premier, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to the Presidential Administration, told Agerpres.

"President Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of continuing and diversifying energy interconnection projects and other critical infrastructures, welcoming the operationalization of the Gas Interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria, which also represents an essential link for ensuring the region's energy security. In addition, the two leaders highlighted the important step taken on Thursday, December 1, by energy sector companies from Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary by signing the memorandum of understanding for the implementation of the vertical corridor, which will ensure two-way flows of natural gas, including to Romania and the Republic Moldova. In this context, the ways of continuing support for the Republic of Moldova, affected by an energy crisis, were also discussed, with the president of Romania presenting the measures and actions undertaken by our country," informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Also, the two high officials highlighted the very good level of relations between the two countries, reflected by the frequency of high-level dialogue, as well as by the close positions on topical issues on the regional and European agenda.

They also highlighted the role of the Romanian community in Greece and the Greek community in Romania as a bridge for the development of bilateral relations.

Klaus Iohannis and Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed their satisfaction for the dynamic evolution of cooperation in economic terms and in other sectors of common interest, saying that further efforts must be made to capitalize on the existing potential. From this perspective, the development of cooperation in areas of common interest such as European energy security, defense, civil protection, tourism, culture, education was analyzed, the Presidential Administration says.

Iohannis thanked for Greece's constant support regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area, reaffirmed on this occasion by the Greek prime minister.

In the geopolitical and security context determined by Russia's illegal military aggression against Ukraine, the Romanian president and the Greek prime minister had an in-depth discussion about the current challenges and actions aimed at strengthening Euro-Atlantic security.

Klaus Iohannis presented Romania's actions in support of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, which will continue as long as necessary. Also, bilateral and European measures and actions were discussed, through the Solidarity Corridors, aimed at facilitating the transit of Ukrainian grains, in order to prevent food crises in vulnerable third countries, the quoted press release adds.