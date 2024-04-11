Klaus Iohannis, Volodymyr Zelenskyy bilateral meeting in Vilnius, at 3SI

AGERPRES special correspondent, Oana Ghita, reports: On Thursday, president Klaus Iohannis has a bilateral meeting with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Three Seas Initiative.

The 9th edition of the Summit of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) takes place on Thursday in Vilnius.

According to the Presidential Administration, at the 3SI meeting the head of state will plead for the further efficiency of the Initiative and obtaining concrete results, especially in terms of improving regional strategic connectivity on the North-South axis.

Also, the Romanian president will highlight the growing relevance of 3SI and its valuable potential, including in the context in which more and more states in the region and at the global level are showing their interest in being involved in this platform.

Klaus Iohannis will also address the perspective of stimulating connectivity with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, both of which are associated participating states of the Initiative, as a result of the decisions made at the Bucharest Summit. At the same time, he will emphasize that strengthening the resilience of the region as a whole is a vital necessity in the current geopolitical context. In this sense, Klaus Iohannis will highlight, in particular, the added value of the Rail2Sea and Via Carpathia projects, the implementation of which will improve military mobility and resilience in the field of infrastructure in the region, the Presidential Administration added.

The president will reiterate the fact that Romania will continue to pursue the consolidation of the Initiative and the instruments at its disposal, including the Investment Fund and the Innovation Fund, in full synergy with the strategic agenda of the European Union, as well as in the direction of strengthening the transatlantic partnership.