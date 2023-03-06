LabMin Budai: Draft law on service pensions submitted to Parliament observes PNRR criteria

The draft normative act on service pensions was signed by all the institutions targeted by this reform and complies with the criteria of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Minister of Labour, Marius Budai said on Monday, at the debate on the simple motion against him, submitted by 56 USR (Save Romania Union) and non-affiliated MPs belonging to the Forta Dreptei Party [Right Force Party - editor's note].

"The draft law submitted to Parliament regarding service pensions complies with the criteria of the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan - editor's note], increases seniority in the specialty, increases the retirement age, decreases those pensions that exceed the salary during the activity period, and without a doubt we will also submit the other recommendations of the World Bank and the European Commission, which will ensure better equity between service pensions and pensions from the contributory system, and all the relevant ministers will come up with these specifications," Budai said.

He stated that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) capped special pensions, at least those of magistrates protected by the decisions of the Constitutional Court, by Ordinance No. 59 of 2017.

Marius Budai underscored that the World Bank provided a series of technical documents to support the process of consultation and drawing up of the draft normative act and the entire assistance agreement cost 1.5 million euros, compared to 4 million euros, the amount foreseen in PNRR.

He also mentioned that the World Bank's report was also sent to the Senate, where the draft law is located, and pointed out that the PNRR text, approved by the former Minister of European Funds, Cristian Ghinea, clearly mentions the six categories of pensions targeted by this reform, which includes neither local elected officials nor parliamentarians.

The deputies of the USR and the Forta Dreptei Party, in the simple motion, entitled "Marius Budai - the minister of saving special pensions," that there is "too much evidence regarding the incompetence and carelessness shown" by Minister Budai, arguing that he "built" a "shield around those who receive a special treatment and special pensions" and "jeopardized, for the sake of senseless pensions, the billions that the country would receive for development." AGERPRES