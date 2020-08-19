LabMin: New pension slips are being printed with 14 pct increase

Labour minister Violeta Alexandru announced on Wednesday that the printing of the pension slips with the 14 pct increase has already begun, giving assurances that they will reach the retirees at the same time with their pensions, in early September.

"Yes, even today I went twice to both locations of the printing equipment, printing has begun. I assure you that we will work almost around-the-clock in the sense that they will also work on weekends and as much as necessary, so that we can fit in and the pensions arrive with the slips at the beginning of September," Violeta Alexandru said on Wednesday, at the government meeting.Minister Alexandru made these clarifications after being asked by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban whether she had taken steps to ensure that, with the publication in the Official Journal of the OUG (Emergency Ordinance of the Government) on the budget adjustment, the necessary adjustments are made for the disbursement of the increased pensions.She added that the information circulated at some pension funds about delayed payments in September "is not justified".