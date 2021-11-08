Liberals about to decide at National Political Bureau meeting if they ally with PSD or USR

The National Political Bureau of the PNL (National Liberal Party) will meet on Monday, starting with 7.00 pm, at the party's headquarters, to make a decision regarding the negotiations with USR (Save Romania Union) and PSD (Social Democratic Party).

"As you know, since the beginning of my mandate I have been talking with the two parties, and I will go to the PNL with the conclusions of the two talks, and the decision will be taken by the PNL, not by the PNL chairman," the Liberal leader, Florin Citu, said on Friday.

Citu described the discussion with PSD as a "good" one.

"It was a good discussion. (...) Now, we cannot say overnight that everything is pink between PNL and PSD, but what I can say is that we are responsible. We have set out on this path to form a government. We are looking at the best solution for PNL and for Romania and we have to find a formula to govern Romania in the next period, but, I repeat, the decision for PNL will be taken by the PNL," said Citu.

He said dialogue with USR will also be maintained.

According to the PNL chairman, UDMR will be part of the government in any formula.

The Liberals had negotiations with USR and PSD last week.

The Social Democrats are also due to have a meeting of their National Political Council on Monday, Agerpres informs.