MAE posts information for diaspora on this year's European Parliament elections

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has posted on its website detailed information about exercising the right to vote by Romanian citizens residing abroad in this year's European Parliament elections.

According to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the document provides answers to some of the most frequent questions asked by Romanian citizens outside the country's borders on the exercise of the right to vote at the polling station, on June 9, such as: the documents on the basis of which one can vote abroad, the opening hours of polling stations, the way to become members of the offices of polling stations organized abroad and details about the IT system for monitoring turnout and preventing illegal voting.Citizens from the diaspora are informed that they will not be able to vote, at the polling stations abroad, for the local elections, which in Romania are merged with the European Parliament elections.Any Romanian citizen abroad, who has his/her domicile or residence abroad or who is occasionally abroad, is 18 years old up to and including election day, does not have electoral rights prohibited by a final judicial decision and who has not been registered in the lists elections of an EU member state, other than Romania, can vote at polling stations abroad.If the respective citizen is registered in the electoral lists of another member state of the European Union, he/she can exercise his right to vote in the elections for the representatives of Romania in the European Parliament only after giving a declaration that he did not vote in the same election for the members of the EP from the member state in whose electoral lists he/she is registered.According to the legal provisions, it is not possible to vote by mail in the elections for the European Parliament.