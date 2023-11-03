Magnitude 3.8 earthquake recorded in Vrancea County on Friday

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake occurred on Friday in the Vrancea seismic area - Vrancea County, at 11:08 local time, the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP) announced.

The quake was 78.8 km deep. The following cities are closest to the epicenter: Focsani - 43 km east, Buzau - 66 km south, Sfantu-Gheorghe - 67 km west, Brasov - 80 km west, Bacau - 95 km north, Barlad - 97 km north-east, and Ploiesti - 99 km south-west.

Since the beginning of November, there has been just one tremor in Ialomita County, a 3.3 magnitude quake.

The strongest tectonic movement this year was a 5.7 magnitude quake recorded on February 14 in Gorj County, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers.