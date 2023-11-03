 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake recorded in Vrancea County on Friday

kdrv.com
cutremur

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake occurred on Friday in the Vrancea seismic area - Vrancea County, at 11:08 local time, the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP) announced.

The quake was 78.8 km deep. The following cities are closest to the epicenter: Focsani - 43 km east, Buzau - 66 km south, Sfantu-Gheorghe - 67 km west, Brasov - 80 km west, Bacau - 95 km north, Barlad - 97 km north-east, and Ploiesti - 99 km south-west.

Since the beginning of November, there has been just one tremor in Ialomita County, a 3.3 magnitude quake.

The strongest tectonic movement this year was a 5.7 magnitude quake recorded on February 14 in Gorj County, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.