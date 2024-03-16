Manea (BCR), about Noua Casa: I would change program and make affordable housing

The Noua Casa program should be changed, left to the level of the local administration, and through it, houses can be bought by professional categories where Romania has a deficit, such as doctors or teachers, argues Sergiu Manea, CEO of Banca Comerciala Romana, Agerpres reports.

"I would change the program and make affordable housing (housing at affordable prices - ed.n) and I would target affordable housing where we have quality deficits: nurses, medical assistants, doctors, teachers, professors, in the communities and I would take the program to the level of local administrations. I would leave it at the level of the community and at the level where the administrative community sees its strategic interests and directs them," said Sergiu Manea, during a meeting with the press.

On the other hand, when asked by journalists about the evolution of lending, he said that it is increasing, but the problem is the small number of bankable companies."I have the following problem with intermediation, I don't think we will solve it through the bank credit channel for a very simple reason, and I'm telling you this because I feel the competition in the market every day. We would credit any creditable company. The problem is that unlike since 15 years ago there are some very, very strict rules that we have to follow. In other countries, the number of potential borrowers from the entrepreneurial area, small, medium, large companies is much higher than it is in Romania, compared to the gross domestic product When I talk about the capital market, in a broad sense, I think that it could bring the potential, let's say, bankability, level two, three, of this entrepreneurial environment that we are trying to create, because we are now talking about entrepreneurial environment 4.0," said Sergiu Manea.