MApN: We regret the incident involving US Armed Forces helicopter

Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) has voiced its regret for an incident on Thursday that involved an American helicopter forced into emergency landing at Charles de Gaulle Square in Bucharest City.

"We regret the incident on Thursday that involved a US Armed Forces helicopter, which was forced into emergency landing at Charles de Gaulle Square in Bucharest. The pilot managed to control the aircraft so that there were no casualties and the material damage was reduced," MApN wrote on its Facebook page.

The military helicopter participating along with other aircraft in a rehearsal for the events to be held on Aviation Day at the Monument of the Air Heroes in Aviatorilor Square."The safety of the citizens is very important to us and, therefore, measures have been taken to avoid the occurrence of such incidents in the future," said MApN.The flyover at the events that were to take place next week on Aviation Day and for the end of the Romanian military mission in Afghanistan is now cancelled by order of the defence minister."The flyover part at both events - on July 20, Romanian Aviation Day, and the ceremony at the Triumphal Arch on July 21 to mark the end of Romania's mission in Afghanistan - has been cancelled by order of the national defence minister, so the ceremonies will be held without aircraft flying over," MApN spokesman Constantin Spanu told AGERPRES on Thursday.