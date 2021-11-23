 
     
Marcel Ciolacu - elected Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu was elected on Tuesday Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, in the sitting of the legislative forum, agerpres reports.

Ciolacu, nominated for this position by the PSD parliamentary group, obtained 217 votes in favor, 77 against.

Save Romania Union's (USR) Cristina Pruna, the current deputy speaker of the Chamber, also ran for this position, but she obtained only 77 votes in favor and 217 against.

The vote was secret, with ballots.

The position of Speaker of the Chamber had remained vacant since October 18, following the resignation of Ludovic Orban.

According to the Regulations, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies is elected for the entire term of the legislature.

