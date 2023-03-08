Maximum duration of protection order could be extended to one year, according to USR bill

Victims of domestic violence could benefit from free legal assistance throughout the lawsuit, and the maximum duration of the protection order could be extended to one year, according to a draft law submitted by the Save Romania Union (USR).

USR deputy Monica Berescu, initiator of the bill, drew attention to the fact that in Romania almost 500 women were killed in the last ten years, as a result of domestic violence. In the first 11 months of 2022, 11,891 protection orders were issued.

"Tougher laws are needed for the aggressors, but it is equally important to better protect the victims and to support them to escape from the nightmare of a house where beatings and abuse of any kind define an ordinary day," said Monica Berescu.

The USR bill modifies the Law for the prevention and combating of family violence (no. 217/2003) so that the protection order is instituted for a maximum period of 12 months (compared to the current 6 months).

At the same time, the bill modifies the current law, whereby the victim benefits from free legal assistance only at the first appearance in court. Specifically, USR proposes that the victim benefit from free legal assistance throughout the lawsuit, including the appeal.AGERPRES