May 15 in history

Painter Nicolae Grigorescu's national day

Veterinarian Day

Military Police Day

Military Chemists Day (NBC Defence Troops Day)

1838 - Birth of painter Nicolae Grigorescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 21 July 1907)

1844 - Birth of engineer and geologist Matei Draghiceanu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 2 May 1939)

1873 - Death of Alexandru Ioan Cuza, Union Ruler, first ruler of the Romanian Principalities (1859-1866) (b. 20 March 1820)

1877 - Political and literary daily Romania Libera is issued in Bucharest (first series lasts until 16 June 1889), managed by journalist and educator Dimitrie August Laurian (1846-1906)

1881 - Birth of painter Marius Bunescu (b. 31 March 1971)

1925 - Birth of Savin Bratu, critic, historian and literary theorist (d. 4 March 1977)

1933 - Birth of director Andrei Blaier (d. 1 December 2011)

1938 - Death of physician Gheorghe Marinescu, founder of the Romanian school of neurology, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 28 February 1863)

1941 - Birth of actor Vistrian Roman (d. 3 July 1994)

1941 - Birth of actor Viorel Comanici (d. 5 June 2020)

1942 - Birth of painter Stefan Ioan Caltia

1943 - Birth of actress Luminita Iacobescu

1956 - Birth of former Romanian international footballer Gino Iorgulescu, president of Romania's Professional Football League

1972 - Inauguration of Portile-de-Fier (Iron Gates) Region Museum

1982 - Death of writer Serban Nedelcu (b. 13 February 1911).

1983 - Romania's national team wins European Champion title at rugby

2004 - Romania wins first gold medal at European Swimming Championships in Madrid, Spain, through Camelia Potec, in 200 m freestyle

2012 - Athlete Bianca Molie grabs a gold medal and two silver medals in the snatch and in clean-and-jerk styles, at the World Junior Championships of Ciudad de Guatemala

2018 - Death of sports commentator Cristian Topescu (b. 26 March 1937)

2020 - President Klaus Iohannis enacts Law on certain measures to prevent and combat effects of COVID-19 pandemic

2020 - End of the state of emergency, enabled with 16 March, 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic, and replaced with the state of alert.AGERPRES