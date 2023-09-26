Mihai Covaliu, elected coordinator of Informal Group of National Olympic Committees of Southern and South-Eastern Europe

President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliu was elected, on Monday, coordinator of the Informal Group of the National Olympic Committees of Southern and South-Eastern Europe, according to the COSR Facebook page.

Covaliu, a member of the Executive Committee of the Association of European Olympic Committees (EOC), was unanimously elected at the meeting in Ljubljana, where he was present alongside COSR Secretary General George Boroi.

Olympic, world and European champion in sabre, former president of the Romanian Fencing Federation, Mihai Covaliu follows Andrej Krasnicki, former president of the Polish Olympic Committee.

''It is an honour to lead this Informal Group and a recognition of the organisational value of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee. The active role and involvement of the Romanian Olympic Movement in support of unity, solidarity and promotion of Olympic values is unanimously appreciated by the Olympic world. I thank those who trust me," said Mihai Covaliu.

COSR is a founding member and one of the opinion leaders of this Informal Group which includes representatives of 19 National Olympic Committees from this geographical area of Europe: Greece, Poland, Austria, Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Moldova, Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Albania, the Czech Republic and Romania.