Minister of Environment Barna holds videoconference with authorities involved in monitoring air quality

The Minister of Environment, Tanczos Barna, on Monday held a videoconference with the authorities involved in monitoring and controlling the air quality following the changes in the air quality indices in the Bucharest-Ilfov area in recent days, according to an announcement posted on the Facebook page of the relevant ministry.

The meeting was attended by specialists from the Ministry of Environment, as well as representatives of the National Agency for Environmental Protection, the National Environmental Guard (GNM) and the National Meteorological Administration.

During the discussions, the specialists presented the evolution of the measurements regarding the pollutants at the eight monitoring stations, as well as the results of the field control actions carried out by the GNM permanence teams.

According to the said source, Minister Barna Tanczos requested all the factors involved to continuously monitor the situation and to intervene quickly, whenever the situation requires it. At the same time, the dignitary announced that, in the next period, he will have a series of meetings with the representatives of the local authorities in the targeted localities, in order to identify and implement the necessary measures to reduce air pollution.