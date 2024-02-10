Ministry of Defence conducts additional searches in Ceatalchioi area after drone attacls in Ismail Reni

The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informs, on Saturday, that the F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force from Air Base 86 in Fetesti left the ground at around 1:15 a.m. to carry out air research missions, in the context in which the Russian forces carried out drone attacks on the Ukrainian port infrastructure in Ismail and Reni, in the proximity of the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

"MApN monitored the situation in the border area and activated Air Police procedures, notifying the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations at 12:26 am about the areas in Tulcea county that could have been affected by the risks associated with this situation and subsequently, at 12:48 pm, they did the same for Galati county. The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations issued RO-ALERT messages for these two counties, and the air pre-alert status ended around 2:50 am. The F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force from Air Base 86 from Fetesti left the ground around 1:15 a.m. to carry out air research missions during this situation," informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, Agerpres informs.

According to the same source, later, at 5:30 a.m., as a result of the resumption of attacks in the area of the Ukrainian port of Reni, a new notification was sent to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations in Galati county, and a RO-ALERT message was sent.

"Two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force from Air Base 86 in Fetesti were prepared for the execution of an air police mission, but the development of the air situation did not require, in this case, their take-off. The state of air pre-alert for Galati County ended at 6:20 am. Although in neither of the two waves of attacks on Ukrainian ports did the radar surveillance system of the Romanian Army indicate any unauthorized intrusions into the national airspace and they were not reported by means of surveillance and observation, possible accidental drops of remnants of drones used in these attacks on the national territory, starting at 8:00 am, MApN teams are performing additional checks in the field, in the Ceatalchioi area, Tulcea county," informs the Ministry of Defence.

In this context, MApN strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against some objectives and elements of civil infrastructure in the Ukrainian ports on the Danube. "These attacks are unjustified and in serious contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law. MApN forces will continue airspace monitoring and research missions in areas where risks may arise as a result of these situations. Also, MApN remains in permanent contact with the allied structures, which are informed in real time about the situation generated by these attacks," the Ministry of Defence emphasizes.