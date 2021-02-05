Ministry of Development: Contracts worth over 85 million lei for development of localities

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) Cseke Attila signed contracts worth over 85 million lei for the development of localities, the education and training system and the promotion of entrepreneurship, the relevant ministry announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the cited source it is about 24 new financing contracts for investments in the modernization of the urban and educational infrastructure and the development of the activity of some companies, projects amounting to a total of 85,782,621.49 lei, to be financed under the Regional Operational Programme (POR) 2014-2020, run by MDLPA, and whose beneficiaries are administrative-territorial units and small and medium enterprises.

According to the same source, another 13 financing contracts are essentially aimed at promoting the entrepreneurial spirit, by expanding and diversifying the activity of some companies, as well as by the acquisition of high-performance devices and equipment.