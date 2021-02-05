 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministry of Development: Contracts worth over 85 million lei for development of localities

udmr.ro
cseke attila

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) Cseke Attila signed contracts worth over 85 million lei for the development of localities, the education and training system and the promotion of entrepreneurship, the relevant ministry announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the cited source it is about 24 new financing contracts for investments in the modernization of the urban and educational infrastructure and the development of the activity of some companies, projects amounting to a total of 85,782,621.49 lei, to be financed under the Regional Operational Programme (POR) 2014-2020, run by MDLPA, and whose beneficiaries are administrative-territorial units and small and medium enterprises.

According to the same source, another 13 financing contracts are essentially aimed at promoting the entrepreneurial spirit, by expanding and diversifying the activity of some companies, as well as by the acquisition of high-performance devices and equipment.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.