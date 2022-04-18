Ministry of Justice submits to European Commission for consultation draft laws on Justice, penal codes

The Ministry of Justice announced on Monday that it had submitted to the European Commission, for consultation, within the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), the draft laws on Justice and on the Criminal Codes.

According to the ministry, the deadline assumed by Romania within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for the entry into force of the amendments to the Justice laws is June 30, 2023, and in the case of the Criminal Codes, December 31, 2022.

"In the ongoing cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and the European Commission, maintained both at expert level and through the constant and direct dialogue between the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, with the representatives of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, Vice President of the Commission, and Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, the Ministry of Justice sent to Brussels on Monday the drafts of the laws on Justice and on the Criminal Codes," reads a release from the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES.

Draft justice laws were under public debate between September 2020 and the spring of 2021, after which they were promoted by the ministry for Superior Council Magistracy and the Government's approval and later adoption by Parliament, but the process remained unfinished in the middle of last year.

According to the release, the Ministry of Justice resumed the process of promoting these drafts in December 2021, integrating some proposals and solutions received in the public debate. The bills were completed, including the English language versions, at the end of March - beginning of April, taking into account recent Court of Justice of the European Union's decisions.

"The drafts were the subject of discussions between the European Commission delegation on PNRR evaluation, as well as the European Commission delegation under the 'Rule of Law' mechanism, on the one hand, and the Ministry of Justice delegation, led by the Minister of Justice, in two working sessions that took place at the beginning of April," informs the ministry.

The process of public debate on the laws amending the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure ended last year, without the bills being promoted in the Government and, subsequently, in Parliament. As in the case of the laws on Justice, in 2022, the Ministry of Justice resumed and finalized the necessary procedures for the promotion of the drafts.

"The finalization of the draft new laws on Justice, as well as the draft amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure is a priority objective within the Government Program and, at the same time, an objective of the CVM on Justice, provided in the PNRR," mentions the Ministry of Justice.