Ministry of Sports informs rapid COVID-19 tests will be used in domestic competitions

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MTS) on Tuesday informed that the COVID-19 rapid tests will be used by athletes in domestic competitions, which will allow the resumption of amateur competitions due to low costs.

"The Minister of Youth and Sports, Eduard Novak, and the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, have signed the joint order that will allow the use of rapid tests based on antigen detection for athletes. Joint Order No. 197/462/2021 is to be published in the shortest while in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I, while the Order of the Minister of Youth and Sports and of the Minister of Health No. 1,219/1,634 /2020, published in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I, No. 872 of September 24, 2020, will be abrogated," informs MTS on its official Facebook page, agerpres.ro confirms.

Until now, domestic competitions could only take place with the obligation to use PCR tests. The high costs of PCR testing have prevented some clubs and federations from holding amateur or junior competitions.