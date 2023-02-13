Mircea Cartarescu to release in Stockholm Swedish rendition of his prose volume 'Melancolia'

Writer Mircea Cartarescu will attend on Wednesday and Thursday in Stockholm two book release events for his prose volume "Melancolia/Melancholia", organized with the sponsorship of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Stockholm, the institute informs.

Cartarescu's book is put out by the prestigious publishing house Albert Bonniers, in the translation of Inger Johansson, who has previously rendered into Swedish nine of the Romanian author's volumes.

On Wednesday, starting at 17:00, Mircea Cartarescu will be at the Soderbokhandeln Hansson & Bruce bookstore located in downtown Stockholm (Gotgatan 37) for readings from "Melancolia" delivered in Romanian and Swedish by himself and Swedish writer Martina Lowden. At the end of the event moderated by Albert Bonniers Förlag's editor Lina Ryden Reynols, Cartarescu will sign autographs for his readers.

On Thursday, from 18:00, the Romanian author and translator Inger Johansson will participate at the headquarters of ICR Stockholm in a debate with Swedish journalist and writer Cecilia Hansson.

Mircea Cartarescu, who has ten volumes published in Swedish, will share with the audience the experience of writing "Melancolia" and will take questions from the public.

Albert Bonniers Förlag published in the translation of Inger Johansson the following books by Mircea Caratarescu: "Melancolia" (2023), "Solenoid" (2019), "Levantul/The Levant" (2015), "Travesti/Disguise" (2013), "Jurnal/Diary" 1994-2003 (2011), "Orbitor. Aripa dreapta/Blinding - The Right Wing" (2008), "Orbitor.Corpul/Blinding. The Body" (2006), "Orbitor. Aripa stanga/Blinding - The Left Wing" (2004), "Nostalgia" (2002, 2023). Also, his poetry anthology titled "O zi fericita din viata mea/A Happy Day in My Life" appeared in 2008, translated by Dan Shafran & Lars-Inge Nilsson.

"Melancolia", published at the beginning of this year in Sweden, was met with laudatory reviews in the most prestigious Swedish publications and according to daily Svenska Dagbladet, ranks first on the current list of the best literary books in this country. AGERPRES