More than 400 audiovisual productions from 56 countries enter SIMFEST competition

Registration to the SIMFEST International Film and Television Festival taking place in Targu Mures between September 13 - 19 has closed, with 403 audiovisual productions from 56 countries across all continents entered in the competition, the organizers of the festival announced.

"The 18th edition comes with a lot of novelties. First of all, SIMFEST remains the only television festival in Romania (and one of the few of this kind in Europe), but due to the many requests from the country and abroad "it has expanded its scope to everything audiovisual creation. As a result, its new title is the SIMFEST International Film and Television Festival," the organizers said in a release.

Journalism and audiovisual organisations will join the SIMFEST edition this year, Agerpres informs.

"The Union of Romania's Film and Audiovisual Professionals UPFAR-ARGOA offers the Grand Prize of the festival worth 3,500 euros. The European Journalism Prize, worth 2,500 lei, is offered by the Association of Romania's Independent Journalists AZIR, the national branch of the Association of European Journalists. Also contributing prizes in objects (books and music CDs) are the publishing house Tritonic Books and the online bookstore company LIBRIS.ro. The Union of Romania's Professional Journalists UZPR is a partner in organizing a debate titled: 'Is the press still the fourth estate?' The Society of Romanian Audiovisual Authors DACIN-SARA supports the promotion of the Romanian film," the release states.

A "Romanian Film Week" will be organized under the festival's banner, where five Romanian films awarded at festivals will be screened..

"The filmmakers from OWH Studio Chisinau propose a special emotion-filled moment: we will commemorate together the tragic beginning, 80 years ago, of the Stalinist deportations to Siberia of the Bessarabian Romanians, through the public screening of the documentary 'Siberia in the Bones' directed by Leontina Vatamanu. The most important moments will be broadcast live via online streaming," the SIMFEST organisers said.

The organizer of the festival is the SIMFEST Cultural Association, and the producer is ASTRA DELL ARTE Bucharest.