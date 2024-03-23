Moscow attack/ MAE: Romania strongly condemns any form of terrorism

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Saturday conveyed condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Moscow that killed more than 100 people.

''Romania strongly condemns all forms of terrorism and all attacks against civilians,'' the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a post on the X network (formerly Twitter).

Foreign Affairs Ministry representatives also sent a message of condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Moscow terrorist attack.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire Friday with automatic weapons on concertgoers near Moscow, killing at least 115 people in the attack. The attack was claimed by militants of the Islamic State jihadist group. The Kremlin announced that Russia had detained 11 people, including the four alleged armed attackers, in connection with the assault at the Crocus City Hall concert hall.