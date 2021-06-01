Multinational Exercise NOBLE JUMP 2021/Distinguished Visitors Day, on Tuesday, in Cincu, Brasov County

The Distinguished Visitors Day of Multinational Exercise NOBLE JUMP 2021 (NOJP21) is organized on Tuesday, at the "Getica" National Joint Training Center (CNII), in Cincu, Brasov County, agerpres reports.According to the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), on this occasion, live-fire tactical exercises with real ammunition will be carried out by the soldiers of the allied troops of the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF).
At the same time, a static exhibition of weaponry and military equipment will be organized.
The event takes place starting at 9:45 hrs.
Over 4,000 Romanian soldiers and allies are participating, with almost 600 technical means, in the Multinational Exercise NOBLE JUMP 2021, which takes place until June 2, on the Romanian territory.
Exercise NOBLE JUMP 21, planned by the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) and led by the Joint Force Command Naples, is the third stage of the NATO Exercise STEADFAST DEFENDER 21 which contains sequences of training and instruction of NATO forces through the very short term deployment in Romania.
The exercise consists in the deployment of the terrestrial component of the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) across sea, land (road and railway), air, on the Romanian territory, having as final destination the "Getica" National Training Center in Cincu.