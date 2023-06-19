National Asessment starts today, with eigth grade graduates taking Romanian language exam.

Eighth grade graduates will take the written exam in Romanian language and literature of the National Assessment on Monday, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education, told Agerpres.

The written exam in Mathematics is scheduled for Wednesday.

Students from national minorities will take the native language exam on Thursday.

The results will be announced on 28 June by 14.00. Appeals can be submitted on the same day and the following day.

The final results will be announced on 4 July, after the appeals have been resolved.

This year, due to the strike of the education staff, the registration for the National Assessment and Baccalaureate has been extended until 16 June.

According to the ministerial order no. 4.366/30.05.2023, for candidates enrolled in Alba, Calarasi, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj and Satu Mare counties, the evaluation of written papers for the National Assessment will be done through the computer application dedicated to the pilot of the digitised evaluation of the national exams in the school year 2022 - 2023.