National Bank issues collector coin set of 140-year celebration of Dobrogea's union with Romania

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced the launch, on Monday, for collection purposes, of a set of three coins of gold, silver and copper-plated tombac, and of a brass coin to mark the 140-year anniversary of the union of Dobrogea with Romania.

The gold coin with a face value of 100 lei is 21 mm in diameter, has a ribbed edge, weighs 6.452 grams. The silver coin will have a face value of 10 lei, a ribbed edge and a 37- mm diamater and weighs 31.103 grams. The copper-plated tombac coin will have a face value of 1 leu, round-shaped, ribbed-edged, a 37-mm and weighs 23.5 gram. The brass coin will have a face value of 50 bani, a 23.75 mm diameter, weighs 6.1 grams and a ribbed edge of 1.9 mm. The inscription "ROMANIA" will be engraved in an arc of circle twice, with a star between the two words.The obverse of all four coins (gold, silver, copper-plated tombac and brass) depicts the passing of the Romanian army into Dobrogea, allegorically represented in Henryk Dembitzky, the fine artist's lithograph; the inscription "ROMANIA" engraved in an arc of circle, the face value of "100 LEI", "10 LEI and "1 LEU", "50 BANI", respectively, Romania's coat of arms and the issue year "2018".The reverse of all the coins depicts the equestrian portrait of king Carol I, the inscription"140 YEARS SINCE DOBROGEA'S UNION WITH ROMANIA" and the year of the celebrated event, "1878".