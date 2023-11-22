National investment program in health infrastructure, worth 10 billion RON, in public debate

The Ministry of European Investments and Funds (MIPE) is launching, on Wednesday, in public debate, the Emergency Ordinance that regulates the National Investment Program in the infrastructure of hospital units, with an allocation of 10 billion RON, for the period 2024-2030, the ministry announced.

The emergency ordinance regulates the necessary measures for creating a legislative framework that will allow potential beneficiaries to promote projects, so as to ensure access of the entire population to essential medical services, increase the quality of life and reach the standards of European countries, agerpres reports.

The program benefits from a total budget of 10 billion RON, which will be secured including from loan contracts with credit institutions or domestic or international financial institutions and will be managed at the level of the Ministry of Investments and European Projects.

Regarding the investment categories, they aim at the creation of new constructions and their equipment, modernization/rehabilitation and equipment works, as well as expansion to existing constructions, including connection works to existing buildings and equipment. Investments aimed exclusively at the purchase of equipment are not eligible.The evaluation of financing requests will be carried out between May 15, 2024 and August 15, 2024. The approval of the Government Decision regarding the list of projects proposed for financing will be done in September 2024, and the signing of the financing contracts in October 2024.