New batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to arrive to Romania today

A new batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, consisting of 224,640 doses, arrives on Monday in Romania, announces the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on anti-COVID-19 Vaccination (CNCAV), according to AGERPRES.

The vaccines will be delivered by air, at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the quoted source states.

The transport to the storage centers will be provided by the producing company, including by land, the vaccines being transported in optimal safety conditions, in special containers, with carbonic ice and sealed foil.

The allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the producer, meaning that, weekly, Romania receives the vaccine batches necessary for the immunization of the population.