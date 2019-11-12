New orders in manufacturing go up in September

Total manufacturers' new orders in Romania (domestic and foreign markets), in nominal terms, increased in September 2019 against the previous month by 13.7 percent, and by 5.6 percent against the corresponding month of 2018, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

In the first nine months, new orders in manufacturing increased in nominal terms by 5.4 percent against the similar period of 2018.In September 2019 compared to August 2019, manufactures' new orders went up 13.7 percent due to the increases registered in the consumer goods industry (+29.3 percent), the capital goods industry (15.5 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+7.7 percent) and the durable goods industry (+3.0 percent).In September 2019 against the same month of 2918, manufactures' new orders increased by 5.6 percent due to the increases recorded in the consumer goods industry (+21.2 percent), the capital goods industry (4.9 percent), the durable goods industry (+4.4 percent) and the intermediate goods industry (+3.3 percent).In the first nine months of 2019 compared to the similar period of 2018, manufactures' new orders increased overall by 5.4 percent, due to the increases recorded in the durable goods industry (+11.7 percent), the capital goods industry (+6.3 percent), the consumer goods industry (+4.9 percent) and the intermediate goods industry (+3.1 percent)."Industrial new orders represent the value of contracts concluded between a producer and a customer during the reference month and involve the deliveries of goods and service that have to be made by the producer, regardless of the period in which these goods/services are to be supplied. The product-related taxes (such as the VAT), the rebates and the discounts, when granted on a contractual basis, are not included," the INS mentions.