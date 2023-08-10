New REPowerEU plan to be presented to EC will focus on Romanians directly dedicated programmes (PM Ciolacu)

The new REPowerEU plan, worth a total of 1.4 billion euros, which the government will send to the European Commission by the end of August, will be focused on programmes directly dedicated to Romanians, 600 million euros will be allocated for the purchase of solar panels and batteries for energy storage, and another 500 million euros for energy efficiency of homes, announced on Thursday prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

"About 60,000 households will be able to access this programme, and the value of each grant will be about 10,000 euros cumulatively. In parallel, another 500 million euros will go for home improvement in order to reduce energy consumption and, implicitly, bills by up to 30 pct. And a significant share of this money will be allocated to vulnerable population and those in rural areas," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

The prime minister expressed his conviction that the Minister of European Investments and Projects will obtain in Brussels the approval of the plan assumed by Romania.

"That means making a plan that takes into account people's needs and not personal or group interests, as happened in the past when this plan was rejected by the Commission! And I trust that the minister of European Funds will get in Brussels what he needs for Romanians and for Romania," Ciolacu said.