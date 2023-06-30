 
     
Niculescu- Hozumi duo advances to Bad Homburg Open doubles final

Monica Niculescu

Niculescu- Hozumi duo advances to Bad Homburg Open doubles final.

Romanian-Japanese duo Monica Niculescu/Eri Hozumi on Friday advanced to the women's doubles final of the Bad Homburg Open WTA 250 tennis tournament in Germany, prize pool USD 259,303, after defeating Tereza Mihalikova (SLO)/Makoto Ninomiya (JAP) 6-7 (5/7) 6-4 10-8, told Agerpres.

Monica Niculescu and Eri Hozumi prevailed over the third-seeded double in two hours and 10 minutes of play.

Mihalikova and Ninomiya committed nine double faults in this match.

Niculescu and Hozumi won USD 6,090 dollars and 180 WTA doubles points in doubles, and in the final they will play Lidia Morozova (BEL)/Ingrid Gamarra Martins (BRA).

Monica Niculescu has 10 WTA doubles titles and 21 lost finals. She won her last trophy to date in 2021, in Nur-Sultan, paired up with Anna-Lena Friedsam, and last time she played a final was in 2022 in Nottingham, paired up with Caroline Dolehide (USA).

Hozumi - Ninomiya won the 2022 Bad Homburg Open doubles final.

