Noted graphic artist Dan Erceanu dies aged 77

Graphic artist Dan Erceanu, a former director of the National Library of Romania, has died at the age of 77.

"We learned with deep sadness about the departure from this life of graphic artist Dan Erceanu, director of the National Library of Romania between 1997 - 2002 and 2005 - 2006. Dan Erceanu's spiritual finesse, strength of character and discretion have made his passage through the history of the National Library of Romania a model of dedication, modesty and perseverance in the service of Romanian culture and the written documentary heritage of our country. (...) We will keep a warm and bright memory of the one who has led for six years one of the most important cultural institutions of Romania. In these moments of deep sorrow, allow us to offer on behalf of the National Library of Romania sincere condolences to the family," reads a post today on the Facebook page of the National Library of Romania, agerpres reports.

Considered a sage of Romanian graphic art, Dan Erceanu graduated from the Bucharest Institute of Fine Arts in 1969, class of Vasile Kazar and Ion State.Throughout his career he received numerous national and international awards and had 18 solo exhibitions in Bucharest, Brasov, Iasi, Munich, Wurzburg, Heidelberg, Tel Aviv, Boston, New York.He also participated in international jury-rated biennials: Florence, Ljubljana, Barcelona, Berlin, Bilbao, Venice, Friedrichstadt, Heidelberg, Krakow.Erceanu was the organizer of the first exhibition "Podul" of the Plastic Artists Union's Engraving workshop - 1974 and designed sets and costumes for theater performances.He also authored the graphics for numerous volumes put out by various publishing houses in the country, movie and theater posters.His works are kept in Romanian museums, as well as in various private collections in Romania and abroad, such as Germany and the US.