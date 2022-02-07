Number of border crossing points where waste can be brought to enter Romania limited to 15

The number of border crossing points where waste can be brought to enter Romania for recycling purposes will be limited to 15, and all shipments entering the country must be registered in a registry that will be made electronic very soon, the Minister of Environment, Water and Forests, Barna Tanczos, told a press conference on Monday.

"The Ministry of Interior has proposed that, in order to streamline border controls, we limit to 15 the number of border crossing points where waste can be brought to enter Romania for recycling purposes. For us, the most important thing is that these quantities reach, indeed, the recycling points, they should not be lost along the way and should not be stored or dumped in the field or in various other places. (...) We have therefore created the legal framework for limiting border crossing points. And today we will present the list of 15 points for public consultation. We have five such border crossing points in the western part of the country - at Stamora-Moravita, Nadlac, Nadlac II, Curtici and Bors, and there will be three in the northern part - Petea, Halmeu and Siret, another two in the east - Albita and Galati, and five in the south - Drobeta Turnu Severin, Calafat, Giurgiu, Cernavoda, Constanta Sud and Agigea," mentioned the relevant minister.

The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, and the Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, held a joint press conference on Monday, during which a series of topics were addressed in the field of waste management and the activity of monitoring and control of the national forest fund.