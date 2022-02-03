Number of crimes on border with Bulgaria, in Giurgiu sector, on the rise in 2021

The illegal activities discovered on the border with Bulgaria have increased by nearly 17 percent in the area of activity of the Giurgiu County Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF Giurgiu), over 5,000 tons of waste, over 4 million cigarettes, and over 12 tons of tobacco, all without proper paperwork, being seized by the border police officers.

"Throughout the previous year, at the level of the border crossing points of ITPF Giurgiu, 2,989 illegal activities were detected, increasing by 16.53% over 2020, throughout which a number of 2,565 illegal activities were discovered. Furthermore, 230 crimes economic-financial in nature were stopped, namely contraband, customs fraud, infringement of intellectual property rights," said on Thursday the spokersperson of ITPF Giurgiu, Roxana Popazu, at the presentation of ITPF Giurgiu's activity report for 2021.

Traffic in border crossing points has also increased compared to the previous year, by 14% for cars and 15% for freighters, Agerpres.ro informs.

Throughout 2021, on the occasion of checks conducted in the border crossing points administered by ITPF Giurgiu, 93 trucks, one minibus, one car and three ships that did not fulfill entry conditions were detected before entering Romania, carrying the total quantity of 5,513 tons of plastic, paper, rubber, glass, aluminum waste. They were denied entry to Romania.

An important point in the activity of ITPF Giurgiu was the detection of those who were trying to enter Romania with loose tobacco or unstamped cigarettes. Thus, 2021 saw the confiscation of 4,339,091 cigarettes and over 12 tons bulk tobacco.