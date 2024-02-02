Subscription modal logo Premium

Number of new cars registered in Romania, up by 4.15% in January

The volume of new cars registered in Romania in January 2024 increased by 4.15% compared to the same month of 2023, up to 12,733 units, according to data centralized by the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV) and cited by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM), told Agerpres.

The ranking of new car brands is led, in the first month of this year, by Dacia - with 3,948 units, followed by Toyota - with 998 units, Skoda (893), Hyundai (853), Renault (784) , Volkswagen (766), Tesla (564), Mercedes (519), Kia (478) and Ford (417).

At the same time, as regards the second-hand cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached, in January 2024, the figure of 27,176 units, an increase of 16.8% compared to January 2023.

ACAROM is an associate member of the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers - ACEA.

