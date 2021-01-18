Official Matei to attend informal meeting of General Affairs Council

Secretary of state for European Affairs Iulia Matei on Monday participates in the informal meeting of the General Affairs Council, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), according to AGERPRES.

The meeting takes place as a videoconference.

The agenda includes the presentation of the priorities of the Portuguese presidency of the Council of the EU and a briefing related to the current stage of organisation of the Conference regarding the future of Europe.

Moreover, the participants will discuss various aspects related to coordination at the EU level in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, ahead of the informal meeting of the European leaders scheduled on January 21, informs the MAE.