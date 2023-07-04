Olaf Scholz: Germany supports Romania to become full member of Schengen area this year

Germany supports Romania to become a full member of the Schengen area this year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"Germany supports Romania so that your country becomes a full-fledged member of the Schengen area this year. Romania has already undertaken major efforts for accession to the Schengen area and these efforts must be appreciated. We are fully committed to this," Scholz told a joint press conference with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is on a working visit to Berlin.

He added that he discussed with Prime Minister Ciolacu about the security policy on NATO's Eastern Flank and about the NATO Summit in Vilnius next week. AGERPRES