Orban at Lower House Open Doors event:Important for children to see where decisions are made

It is important for children to see where and how the decisions are taken that affect their lives too, Speaker Ludovic Orban said today at the Chamber of Deputies' Open Doors event dubbed "Share your day with your parents at the Chamber of Deputies" occasioned by the Children's Day, agerpres reports.

"This is an important state institution and it is important for children to see firsthand where the decisions are made, where the laws are made and, ultimately, how these decisions that affect their lives too are taken," Orban said.

The Lower House Speaker took pictures and conversed with the children who came to visit the Palace of Parliament.On the children's special day, the Chamber of Deputies invited children and their companions to attend an Open Day event that runs until 16:00 hrs.